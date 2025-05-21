Arene debuts in Toyota’s all-new RAV4

Arene rollout marks a pivotal first step toward a software-defined and zero-accident future

Woven by Toyota (“WbyT”) today announced that its software development platform, Arene, has been deployed in Toyota Motor Corporation’s (“Toyota”) latest-generation RAV4. Scheduled for launch within fiscal year 2025, the new RAV4 will be the first Toyota vehicle delivered to customers with features developed on, and powered by, Arene. Arene is built to enable the safe, secure, and scalable development of software. By applying Toyota’s manufacturing expertise to modern software engineering, it empowers developers with a more unified, human-centric approach to building and deploying high-quality software. In doing so, Arene moves Toyota and WbyT closer to their shared vision of a software-defined future with zero accidents.

The Arene platform consists of three core packages:

The Arene Software Development Kit (SDK) lays the foundation for a unified software development lifecycle spanning design, coding, testing, deployment, and maintenance. Traditionally, software and hardware in vehicles have been tightly coupled, requiring custom development for each application and vehicle model. Arene’s SDK helps decouple these dependencies by enabling developers to build modular software components that can be reused across multiple applications and vehicle models. In the new RAV4, the Arene SDK has been leveraged to develop software powering the new multimedia system’s cockpit voice agent and center display, as well as the latest iteration of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) — Toyota’s proprietary suite of advanced safety technologies. Arene Tools consist of a suite of enterprise-grade tools that allow software to be visualized, tested, validated and managed within virtual environments, reducing the need to rely on physical prototypes. This virtualization accelerates development cycles across vehicle models and shortens time-to-market for new features.For the latest RAV4, advanced simulation tools were utilized to efficiently test a range of driving scenarios and other safety-related functions featured in its TSS system. Arene Data, an advanced data infrastructure, enables safer, consent-based collection and analysis of driving data to support over-the-air updates and continuous software improvement. These capabilities are essential in transforming real-world insights into improvement for autonomous driving (AD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and personalized in-vehicle experiences. Arene Data supports data collection for TSS in the newest model of the RAV4.

WbyT also contributed additional core technologies to the new RAV4’s TSS system. This includes AI models for surrounding object detection and driver condition monitoring, as well as enhancements to the user interface. Arene, through its SDK, Data, and Tools packages, connects the in-vehicle experience with the out-of-vehicle environment and enables the development and delivery of ever-better cars. The Arene SDK and Arene Tools help shorten development times, and together with Arene Data, they accelerate the delivery of new and improved features even after the vehicle leaves the factory floor. This results in a driving experience that becomes more personalized, more adaptive, and continuously refined over time. As one of Toyota’s most popular models worldwide, the all-new RAV4, with Arene, is a launchpad for continuous global innovation delivering “best-in-town” mobility experiences, and marks the first step toward fully software-defined Toyota vehicles, as envisioned by WbyT: beloved, human-centered vehicles that grow together with their customers.

WbyT continues to redefine what mobility can mean and offer to society. Through the continued development of Arene, its AD/ADAS technologies, and Woven City — a purpose-built test course for mobility — WbyT is building a mobility ecosystem that connects people, mobility, and infrastructure. Together with society, it aims to co-create new value and bring a future with zero accidents closer, for the benefit of all.

