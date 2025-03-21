Arctic KickOff: MAN Polarexpress travelling from Lapland to Munich on battery-electric power

The MAN Polarexpress, a battery-powered eTGX semitrailer truck, has set off on a 3000 kilometre tour from the Arctic Circle to Munich

The MAN Polarexpress, a battery-powered eTGX semitrailer truck, has set off on a 3000 kilometre tour from the Arctic Circle to Munich. It is not only demonstrating its impressive range, even in icy temperatures. At the same time, it proves that fully electric trans-European long-distance lorry transport with exclusive use of public charging infrastructure is already possible today. Also in the spotlight: the MAN Charge&Go charging card, which makes public charging at charging stations from various infrastructure providers effortless.

‘With this tour, we want to show once again that with the new MAN eTruck, the drive transition in international long-distance transport is already possible today and can be implemented in practice. We offer numerous helpful solutions around the eTruck, such as MAN Charge&Go, which make it easier for our customers to switch from diesel to electric. And the fact that we can already drive purely electrically from the Arctic Circle to Munich and rely exclusively on publicly accessible charging infrastructure is a positive sign. However, there is still a lot to be done here throughout Europe! In order to make a comprehensive drive turnaround in long-distance transport with millions of trucks a reality, major efforts and investments in the expansion of the necessary high-performance charging infrastructure are still needed,’ says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

