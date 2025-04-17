Archer unveils vision for New York air taxi network, including routes between Manhattan and nearby airports in partnership with United Airlines

Archer’s vision of an air taxi network in NYC would connect Manhattan with nearby airports using its Midnight aircraft, allowing customers to replace one-to-two-hour drives with flights that take 5-15 minutes, potentially saving hours versus sitting in traffic

Archer unveiled plans today for a proposed New York City air taxi network in partnership with United Airlines, aiming to transform how New York residents and visitors move around the region.

Archer’s goal is to enable passengers to travel from Manhattan to nearby airports in just 5-15 minutes using Midnight, dramatically reducing travel times compared to traditional ground transportation and helping avoid the city’s notorious traffic.

Midnight is Archer’s piloted electric air taxi designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter. Midnight is built with redundant systems across the aircraft—including 12 total engines and propellers—allowing Archer to target similar levels of safety as commercial airliners. Archer is building Midnight in America at manufacturing facilities in San Jose, CA and Covington, GA.

Archer will look to utilize existing aviation properties around the region, with a goal of establishing vertiports associated with airports and helipads in the area.

Archer is continuing to work with the FAA to seek Type Certification of its Midnight aircraft. Once Type Certification is received, Archer and its operating partners plan to safely and seamlessly integrate Midnight into service, beginning with major airports like those in the New York City area. Archer received its FAA Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certificate in June 2024.

Under this concept of operations, passengers would book Archer flights as a complement to traditional airline travel, reducing door-to-door travel times. United previously placed an order for a fleet of Archer’s Midnight aircraft and has remained a long-time investor in the company.

Archer is working closely with existing infrastructure partners, including Atlantic Aviation, Signature Aviation and Skyports/GroupeADP, as well as new partners Modern Aviation and Air Pegasus, to develop and electrify aviation assets in this proposed network.

Archer previously announced air taxi networks in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer, said, “The New York region is home to three of the world’s preeminent airports, serving upwards of 150 million passengers annually. But the drive from Manhattan to any of these airports can be painful, taking one, sometimes two hours. We want to change that by giving residents and visitors the option to complete trips in mere minutes. With its existing helicopter infrastructure, regulatory support and strong demand, I believe New York could be one of the first markets for air taxis in the United States.”

“At United, our focus is on driving innovation, reimagining the future of air travel and enhancing the customer experience every step of the journey,” said Andrew Chang, Head of United Airlines Ventures. “Our strategic collaboration with Archer will be key to our efforts to build and optimize the infrastructure – such as real estate development, air space management, and safety and security protocols – necessary to bring advanced air mobility to our customers.”

“The Port Authority is excited to help explore the possibility of a new wave of air mobility in the New York and New Jersey region,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. “We look forward to continued collaboration with Archer, other OEMs, operators and partners across the ecosystem to responsibly explore how this new technology can be safely integrated into the region’s broader transportation network and ensure our airports are ready to support safe and efficient operations.”

“New York City is ushering in an exciting new chapter of safe, quiet, and sustainable air transportation, pioneering the integration of eVTOL aircraft into our skies,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball. “We look forward to partnering with Archer and other leading eVTOL companies to propel this industry forward, facilitating the transition to eVTOLs and last-mile Blue Highways delivery – cleaning up our skies, unclogging our roadways, and improving the lives of New Yorkers in the process.”

