Archer unveils Midnight “Launch Edition” commercialization program with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) as first customer planning to deploy Midnight this year

Archer’s Launch Edition program aims to establish a pragmatic and repeatable commercialization playbook to deploy Midnight to dozens of early adopter markets

Today, Archer Aviation announced a “Launch Edition” commercialization program for its Midnight aircraft. The goal of this program is to establish a pragmatic and repeatable commercialization playbook to deploy Midnight in dozens of early adopter markets in advance of type certification of the aircraft by the FAA.

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) is Archer’s first Launch Edition customer, with plans to deploy an initial fleet of Midnight aircraft later this year. Archer personnel will now work together with Abu Dhabi Aviation to fly Midnight in the country in the coming months, targeting a passenger flight in Abu Dhabi later this year. The two will also collaborate across pilot training, flight operations and community engagement.

In addition to the Launch Edition aircraft, Archer plans to provide ADA with a team of pilots, technicians and engineers to support the initial operational ramp, helping ensure a safe and efficient deployment. Archer also plans to provide backend software infrastructure and front-end booking application to help power urban air mobility operations during the Launch Edition program.

The partnership between Archer and Abu Dhabi Aviation was formalized this week during a signing ceremony alongside the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, where Abu Dhabi Aviation signed a memorandum of understanding setting forth a framework to fund the deployment of the Midnight Launch Edition aircraft.

His Excellency Nader Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said: “We have been observing the advancements in eVTOL technology for years, and we are proud to partner with Archer to bring this innovation to the UAE. Abu Dhabi Aviation has the expertise to develop a scalable urban air mobility service and we are excited to lead the way in launching the region’s first electric air taxi service, starting right here in Abu Dhabi.”

Archer will continue to work closely with ADA, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and its other established partners in the region on its goal of launching electric air taxis in Abu Dhabi this year.

“The unveiling of our Launch Edition program marks the beginning of the next chapter for Archer. This is how we’ll bring Midnight from the manufacturing line to our first customers—and it’s a playbook we’ll run repeatedly as we scale our operations globally. Thank you to Abu Dhabi Aviation for being our first Launch Edition customer. We have a big year ahead,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

