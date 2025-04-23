Archer secures design approval for UAE’s first hybrid heliport, paving the way for commercial air taxi service in Abu Dhabi

The General Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) has approved the design for the planned transformation of an Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal helipad into a hybrid heliport for both helicopter and eVTOL aircraft operations

The General Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) has approved the design for the planned transformation of an Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal helipad into a hybrid heliport for both helicopter and eVTOL aircraft operations.

Archer (NYSE: ACHR) is working to transform this helipad alongside its infrastructure partner Falcon Aviation in close coordination with the GCAA. Once complete, this location is targeted to be the first hybrid heliport available for early commercial air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi, and part of Archer’s broader infrastructure network in the UAE, with early operations planned with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

The GCAA has become the first civil aviation authority globally to develop regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure—a pioneering framework designed to support the safe, interoperable and efficient operation of both helicopters and eVTOLs from a single platform. Following industry consultation, these proposed standards are now being finalized and are on track for publication by July 2025, marking a significant step toward the seamless integration of advanced air mobility into existing aviation ecosystems.

Under this guidance, Archer and its partners plan to add charging infrastructure and upgrade landing and safety systems to enable use by eVTOL aircraft. By upgrading an existing facility, Archer can capitalize on airspace regulations, zoning and structures that are already in place, without incurring the cost and time it would take to build a bespoke vertiport.

Archer selected this site because of its location at the cruise terminal, which is a thriving tourism hub welcoming over 650,000 guests to its port each year. This location also serves as a gateway to some of the capital’s most renowned cultural and leisure destinations, providing access to the Abu Dhabi Port, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the future Saadiyat Cultural District and the Corniche.

“This milestone is not just about infrastructure—it reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and global leadership in Advanced Air Mobility,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA. “Through our close collaboration with Archer and Falcon Aviation Services, we are enabling a future where sustainable, high-tech air transport becomes a core part of our urban landscape. This approval represents a new era for civil aviation, driven by partnership and vision.”

“By developing the world’s first regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure, the GCAA is positioning the UAE at the forefront of global aviation innovation. This framework ensures that our air mobility infrastructure is safe, efficient, and adaptable—laying the foundation for the seamless integration of both helicopters and next-generation eVTOL aircraft within a unified operational environment,” said Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the GCAA – Aviation Safety Affairs Sector.

“Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy. It allows us to move both quickly and safely—getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial launch. This achievement has only been possible through strong partnerships with the GCAA, ADIO and our local operating partners,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Archer.

“This heliport has long served as a gateway for visitors to explore Abu Dhabi from the sky, and its transformation into a hybrid heliport marks an exciting new chapter. We are proud to support the UAE’s vision by introducing future-ready infrastructure that not only enhances our tourism offering but also supports the shift toward more sustainable and advanced air mobility solutions,” said Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services.

Air Synapsis, a Dubai-based company that provides heliport and vertiport design, supplies and project management services, supported the apron and airspace design work for the development of this hybrid vertiport.

SOURCE: Archer