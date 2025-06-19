Archer partners with Jetex to integrate global infrastructure portfolio into air taxi network

The companies will work together to design the passenger experience, deploy charging infrastructure and integrate Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft into daily operations across Jetex's international portfolio of 40 private aircraft terminals in more than 30 countries

Archer today announced a strategic partnership with Jetex, a leading global aviation services provider, focused on developing infrastructure across Jetex’s international portfolio of private terminals to support Archer’s planned commercial air taxi network1

This collaboration, planned to focus initially on infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, is expected to expand to additional sites around the world across Jetex’s global portfolio, which includes 40 private aircraft terminals in more than 30 countries.

Building upon Archer’s prior partnerships with other leading infrastructure providers, this approach advances Archer’s plans to scale a vertiport network that can support the growth plans for Archer’s air taxi operations globally.

Under this partnership, the two companies plan to enhance Jetex’s strategically located fixed base operator (FBOs) locations to better suit Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Archer plans to work with Jetex to design the passenger experience and integrate eVTOL aircraft into daily operations. These upgrades will be paired with Jetex’s luxury service standards to deliver an efficient, tech-enabled customer journey.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “eVTOL technology is an instrumental part of our industry, designed to transform urban mobility and shape the future of business aviation. We are proud to work with our partners at Archer on making this ambitious vision a reality at Jetex Abu Dhabi and our other global destinations.”

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said, “Building a beautiful, safe and high-performing aircraft is only one aspect of our business. To succeed in the UAE and beyond we need to pair Midnight with strategic infrastructure that allows us to operate by delivering a premium experience for our passengers. With their wide-ranging global portfolio, and deep expertise with high-end customer service, Jetex is a perfect fit as a partner in Archer’s commercialization strategy.”

The announcement comes as Archer continues to advance its certification and commercialization efforts in the UAE and beyond, building on recent achievements including regulatory design approval for the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Aviation.

