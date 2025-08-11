Archer announces Q2 results, highlighting manufacturing ramp of Midnight aircraft ahead of early commercial deployments

Archer Aviation announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2025

Archer Aviation Inc. today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company issued a shareholder letter discussing those results, as well as its third quarter 2025 estimates.

Commenting on second quarter 2025 results, Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO said:

“This quarter, we ramped aircraft manufacturing across our facilities in California and Georgia with six Midnight aircraft in production, including three in final assembly. Alongside major progress in the UAE, our selection as the Official Air Taxi Provider of LA28 Olympic Games, and two acquisitions to accelerate our defense program, we’re executing from a position of strength with a sector leading $1.7 billion of liquidity.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Aircraft Manufacturing Ramps, With Production Certificate Well Underway

Archer is concurrently producing six Midnight aircraft across its supply chain, three of which are in final assembly across its facilities. Archer is building these across its “golden manufacturing line” in Silicon Valley and its high-volume facility in Georgia. In parallel, the FAA continued conducting reviews and inspections of Archer’s manufacturing operations as part of the production certificate efforts.

LA 2028 Olympic Games And White House Executive Order Advance U.S. Launch Plans

The LA 2028 Olympic Games selected Archer as its Official Air Taxi Provider, helping align Archer’s federal and local stakeholders around achieving the goal of FAA type certification and scaled operations of Midnight. To enable this, Archer partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the FAA and the White House on an Executive Order in June 2025 to promote American “dominance” in eVTOL aircraft and create a Presidential mandate for early U.S. deployments as soon as next year.

UAE Launch Edition Takes Flight

Archer signed definitive agreements with its partners, Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, to activate the first of several planned Launch Edition programs globally. As part of this, Archer delivered its first Midnight aircraft to the UAE, commenced its flight test program in Abu Dhabi and expects initial commercial payments later this year.

Accelerated Defense Program With Two Strategic Acquisitions

Archer Defense is seeing strong demand from four of the major allied defense programs worldwide. In an effort to accelerate its path to market, during the quarter Archer made two strategic acquisitions: a patent portfolio and critical talent from Overair, and specialized defense composite manufacturing assets from Mission Critical Composites in Southern California.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Q2 2025

(GAAP) Q2 20251

(Non-GAAP) Total Operating Expenses $ 176.1M $ 123.5M Net Loss $ (206.0M) NA Adjusted EBITDA NA $ (118.7M) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,724.0M NA

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided below in the section titled “Reconciliation of Selected GAAP To Non-GAAP Results for Q2 2025.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Estimates

Archer’s financial estimates for third quarter of 2025 are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA to be a loss of $110 million to $130 million

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA estimates because certain items that impact non-GAAP metrics are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrants is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and warrants along with other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during 2025 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics is not available without unreasonable effort.

