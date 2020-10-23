ArcelorMittal announces the publication of third quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its third quarter 2020 EBITDA sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.
The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).
To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.
The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.
EBITDA consensus estimates
|Period
|Number of sell-side analysts participation
|EBITDA consensus average $ million
|3Q 2020
|19
|$838
The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:
- BancoSabadell – Francisco Rodriguez
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch – Jason Fairclough
- Citi – Ephrem Ravi
- Commerzbank – Ingo-Martin Schachel
- Credit Suisse – Carsten Riek
- Deutsche Bank – Bastian Synagowitz
- Exane – Seth Rosenfeld
- Goldman Sachs – Jack O’Brien
- GVC Gaesco Beka – Iñigo Recio Pascual
- Groupo Santander – Robert Jackson
- ING – Stijn Demeester
- Jefferies – Alan Spence
- JPM – Luke Nelson
- Kepler – Rochus Brauneiser
- Keybanc – Phil Gibbs
- Morgan Stanley – Alain Gabriel
- Oddo – Alain Williams
- Societe Générale – Christian Georges
- UBS – Myles Allsop
