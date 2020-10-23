ArcelorMittal announces the publication of third quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side analysts participation EBITDA consensus average $ million 3Q 2020 19 $838

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

