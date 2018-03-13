ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program prior to the start of trading

ArcelorMittal announces a share buyback program under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 5 May 2015 (the “Program”).

The key terms of the Program are summarized below:

Objective:

The shares acquired under this Program are intended to meet ArcelorMittal’s obligations arising from: share option programs, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of management including the CEO Office of ArcelorMittal or group companies.

Maximum Amount allocated to the Program:

ArcelorMittal intends to repurchase for an aggregate maximum amount of US$ 280 000 000 in accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 5 May 2015 and applicable market abuse regulations.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired: 7 000 000 shares, and

Duration: over a period from 13 March 2018 until 5 May 2020.

