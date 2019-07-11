ArcelorMittal announces launch of bond issue

ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or the “Issuer”) announced today that it has launched an offering of USD-denominated notes.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including future repayment of existing indebtedness and to partially pre-fund commitments under the Essar acquisition financing facility.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by calling toll-free at (800) 831-9146 or emailing prospectus@citi.com, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by calling toll-free at (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling collect at (212) 834-4533 and RBC Capital Markets, LLC by calling toll-free at (866) 375-6829.

SOURCE: ArcelorMittal