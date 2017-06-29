ARCCORE targets Chinese market with new technical center in Shanghai

ARCCORE further expands their presence in Asia with new a new technical center in Shanghai, China. The software company has been engaged with customers in Far East since 2010, so today ARCCORE provides products and embedded experts in the fields of Autonomous Driving, Infotainment, Connectivity and Electrical Powertrain to several OEMs and suppliers in China.

For two years, ARCCORE’s engineering team from the office in Bangalore, India, has been supporting customers in the local market. Now, with the new technical center in Shanghai in operation, ARCCORE provides their complete product and service portfolio right in the heart of the thriving Chinese market.

“We see a strong demand in China for solutions to develop next-generation embedded automotive systems”, said Michael Svenstam, CEO of ARCCORE. “Our technology enables OEMs and suppliers for automotive systems in China to kick-start their development of applications for connected vehicles and autonomous driving.”

The Shanghai office is headed by Mr Marc Tempus.

