Aptiv wins Nissan “Global Supplier Innovation Award” for side radar technology

Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today announced its innovative side radar technology has won a Nissan “Global Supplier Innovation Award”

Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today announced its innovative side radar technology has won a Nissan “Global Supplier Innovation Award”.

The system supports Nissan’s ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), available in the Nissan Murano crossover SUV.

“Aptiv is honored to receive this important award from Nissan, a innovative and affordable radar technology for crucial safety systems,” said Matthew Cole, Aptiv Senior Vice President and President, Advanced Safety and User Experience. “As vehicles increasingly become software-defined platforms, our radar systems provide the consistent and precise positional awareness that these sophisticated architectures require to make safe, real-time decisions. This award reinforces Aptiv’s position as a leader in the intersection of hardware excellence and software-defined solutions.”

In 1999, Aptiv developed the first radar for vehicles to support adaptive cruise control. Building on this foundation, the company refined its radar capabilities through multiple generations, enhancing resolution, range, and processing power to support more complex driver assistance features. This technological evolution continued with the development of the recently launched Aptiv Ice Cube Sensor, an advanced radar solution that combines exceptional performance with a compact design to enable next-generation safety and autonomous driving capabilities.

Aptiv’s award-winning side radar technology is a foundational element of its Gen 6 ADAS platform. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), this advanced perception enables significant reductions in manufacturing costs and accelerates development timelines for OEMs. The scalability of Aptiv’s radar solutions across Gen 6 ADAS architecture is a key component of expanding the reach of next-generation safety features and paving the way for the widespread adoption of autonomous driving capabilities on a global scale.

Nissan presented the award during its annual Global Supplier Innovation ceremony on May 29 at the company headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Daisuke Takeda, Aptiv Managing Director, Japan, received the award on behalf of Aptiv.

“Winning this award marks another important milestone for Aptiv in strengthening our presence with Japanese automakers. We look forward to growing partnerships with our customers and collaborating together on the future of software-defined mobility,” said Takeda.

SOURCE: Aptiv