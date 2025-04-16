Aptiv wins Automotive News PACE Pilot Award for Innovative AI/ML autonomous driving technologies

Radar AI/ML and ML Behavior Planner work in tandem to enhance Aptiv’s industry-leading perception and sensor fusion technologies

Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today announced it was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch for its groundbreaking Aptiv Embedded AI Modules: Radar AI/ML and ML Behavior Planner for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“This award recognizes Aptiv’s long-standing leadership in radar technology and integrated perception systems,” said Javed Khan, Aptiv President of Software and Advanced Safety and User Experience. “We are helping OEMs to continue the journey towards software-defined vehicles, by providing advanced AI/ML-powered solutions to reliably perceive and predict the behavior of road users. Our advanced Radar AI/ML and ML Behavior Planning is another example of how our integrated systems can create a comprehensive understanding of different driving environments increasing safety and enhancing the driver experience.”

Aptiv’s Radar AI/ML represents a significant improvement compared with classical radar and camera systems due to its unique ability to more accurately identify and classify objects, such as pedestrians, bikes and other vehicles in dense urban areas. Unlike traditional perception sensors, Radar AI/ML provides reliable, all-weather performance in different light conditions.

Radar AI/ML’s enhanced capabilities combined with Aptiv’s ML Behavior Planning technology, enable intelligent, more natural driving, especially in rural, residential or urban situations featuring tight curves, ramps and roads without lane markers. The ability to provide trajectory path options through ML Behavior Planning enables advanced safety by avoiding objects and possible collisions to deliver a smoother and more human-like driving experience, particularly in dense cities.

The integrated system offers several key advantages compared with traditional perception systems:

99% better classification rate including pedestrians and bikes in all weather conditions​

80% better object size estimation​

50% better object positioning​

Enhanced object separation in cluttered scenes ​

Significantly Improved Lane Biasing along Predicted Path

Highly reliable predicted path trajectories for smoother urban and rural driving experience

The 5th annual PACE Pilot program was presented by Automotive News on April 15. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

SOURCE: Aptiv