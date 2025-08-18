Aptiv opens new technical center in Chennai to drive software-defined vehicle innovation in India

New Technical Center to host up to 500 engineers focused on software, advanced safety, and user experience technologies

Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on enabling a safer, greener, and more connected future, today announced the opening of a new Software, Advanced Safety & User Experience (AS&UX) Technical Center in Chennai, India — marking a significant milestone in the company’s engineering expansion in India.

Spanning more than 34,000 square feet, the new facility will support up to 500 engineers by 2026 and features advanced labs and test infrastructure to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and safety-critical systems.

The center was officially inaugurated by senior leaders from Aptiv and Mahindra, including Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) at Aptiv, and Mr.Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, M&M Ltd, MD, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, Member of Group Executive Board, M&M Ltd.

“We are proud to expand our presence in India with the launch of our new technical center in Chennai,” said Javed Khan. “This center will strengthen our ability to localize AI/ML-powered ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent and bringing us closer to our customers—so together, we can build a safer, smarter future here in India.”

This is Aptiv’s fourth technical center in India, reinforcing the company’s engineering presence to address the evolving needs of local OEMs. The center will spearhead the development of next-generation ADAS perception tools, in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms. It will also contribute to Aptiv’s cloud-native architecture, while leveraging integrated capabilities across hardware, software, and edge technologies from Wind River. By combining global scale with local relevance, the center is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions for this fast-growing market.

Strengthening Aptiv’s innovation and manufacturing ecosystem in India

Over the past two years, Aptiv has invested more than $60 million in its Advanced Safety & User Experience (AS&UX) operations in India to accelerate the development, localization, and production of advanced technology solutions tailored for local automakers. Today, Aptiv employs more than 13,000 people across the country, operating eight manufacturing plants, four technical centers, and a tooling center—all playing a vital role in advancing the company’s global mission to enable intelligent, software-defined systems across industries.

SOURCE: Aptiv