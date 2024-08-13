Aptiv expands Chennai plant to produce fully integrated, software-defined cockpit solutions

Aptiv PLC, a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today celebrated the expansion of Aptiv’s manufacturing facility located in Orgadam, Chennai

Aptiv PLC, a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, today celebrated the expansion of Aptiv’s manufacturing facility located in Orgadam, Chennai. The inauguration ceremony included Matthew Cole, Aptiv’s Senior Vice President and President of Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX), and Vinod Sahay, President and Chief Purchasing Officer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“We continue to expand our business in India and are excited to build the next generation of software-defined, fully-integrated cockpit controllers for our customers,” said Matthew Cole. “As experts in advanced safety and intelligent, mission-critical systems, we continue to anticipate our customers’ needs and deliver modern, flexible solutions that enable them to reduce complexity, increase performance, lower cost, and continue to enhance their vehicle platforms over time. Aptiv has been investing in India for nearly 30 years and our Chennai plant expansion represents another critical milestone in our ongoing commitment to grow in the region.”

Aptiv will invest more than $45 million USD in engineering and facilities, expanding production of its intelligent manufacturing plant in Chennai to provide automotive manufacturers with software-defined cockpit solutions. To support this project, Aptiv will double the number of employees working at the plant complex in Chennai.

With nearly 220,000 square feet, the expanded plant will produce cutting-edge cockpit control systems and will scale up to include advanced safety and user experience features such as radars, cameras, and next-generation electronic control units for India and global markets. Aptiv solutions are purpose-built to address the current and future needs of Indian auto manufacturers, driving innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

“From our plant in Chennai, we are already supplying high-quality components, such us integrated body control modules (iBCM) to the key automakers in the country,” said Arun Devaraj, Vice President and Managing Director, AS&UX APAC (Non-China), Aptiv. “Our new and smart production facility, allows us to support an even wider range of clients, further solidifying our position as one of the key automotive partners in India. The latest generation of high-performance and intelligent cockpits is a clear example of how, partnering with key automakers, we can design, develop, and produce industry-first solutions made in India for India,”

In India, Aptiv offers a full suite of connected solutions to accelerate the transformation towards software-defined vehicles. The portfolio of end-to-end products includes driver monitoring systems, infotainment systems and vehicle electrification technologies such as high-voltage wiring harnesses, cables, connectors, and charging systems. With over 13,000 employees in India, Aptiv operates three technical centers and offers a strategically located manufacturing footprint comprising seven plants.

SOURCE: Aptiv