Aptera’s solar electric vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

Today, Aptera Motors announced it will showcase its solar electric vehicle that requires no charging for most daily use at CES 2025. The company, which launched as a solar mobility company in 2019, has been diligently working to create the most efficient form of transportation on the planet to provide consumers with the ability to harvest the majority of their fuel from the sun.

Aptera’s flagship vehicle, also coined Aptera, offers up to 40 miles of solar-powered driving per day, an ultra-aerodynamic design, unparalleled energy efficiency, and the option to plug in to charge for 400 miles on a single charge in under an hour. With their efficiency-first vehicle platform and integrated solar package, Aptera will offer its drivers freedom from gas and electricity for the first time ever.

Since its launch, the Company has accepted $1.7 billion in pre-orders with nearly 50,000 vehicles reserved by future Aptera owners in the U.S. and internationally. Aptera has also raised a record-breaking $135 million through equity crowdfunding to fund its pre-production progress.

Currently, Aptera is in its final developmental stage before it kicks off series production: the Validation Phase. In the Validation Phase, Aptera is building a series of production-intent vehicles, which are engineered to rigorously test Aptera’s production-intent design, production components, and critical performance metrics such as range, solar charging capability, and efficiency.

At CES 2025, Aptera plans to showcase its production-intent vehicle to the public for the first time. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Aptera’s solar-powered design redefines mobility.

“CES is the perfect stage for unveiling the future of sustainable transportation,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera Motors. “Our production-intent vehicle is not only a testament to years of innovation and engineering but also a tangible solution to reducing carbon emissions and redefining how we think about energy-efficient mobility. We’re excited to show the world that Aptera is ready to hit the road and deliver a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

In addition to unveiling its vehicle, Aptera will be offering exclusive driving demos to select media personnel and is exhibiting its innovative battery technology in partnership with CTNS.

Aptera will be located at CP-517 in the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center during January 6-10th at CES 2025. Attendees and media are invited to visit to learn more about Aptera’s vision for a solar-powered future, explore the vehicle up close, and speak with company representatives.

