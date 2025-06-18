Aptera plans to unveil its first fully built solar electric validation vehicle on June 27

Aptera Motors is set to unveil its first fully complete solar electric validation vehicle during a YouTube Live broadcast on June 27, 2025, at 3:00 PM Pacific Time

Aptera Motors is set to unveil its first fully complete solar electric validation vehicle during a YouTube Live broadcast on June 27, 2025, at 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

For the first time, Aptera will showcase a vehicle featuring every system a future owner would expect—from climate control and infotainment to the vision system and full solar integration. It represents a unified, real-world version of the design Aptera intends to mass-produce, with nearly 50,000 reservations demonstrating strong demand for this innovative solar electric vehicle.

“This is the moment we’ve been building toward,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. “This vehicle is built to the design we plan to produce at scale and deliver to our eager reservation holders.”

Aptera has successfully moved beyond the prototyping phase and is building multiple validation vehicles simultaneously. These vehicles play a critical role in the company’s ongoing testing program. While some refinements are anticipated as the process progresses, they closely represent the vehicles Aptera expects to assemble for customers.

“With few exceptions, virtually every circuit, every bit of software and firmware—is designed entirely in-house,” said Steve Fambro, Co-CEO of Aptera. “From the vehicle computers and battery management system to the solar panels and charge controller, it’s all part of Aptera’s own tightly integrated hardware and software stack. Every element works in concert to achieve unparalleled energy efficiency. It’s a system that’s not only robust and elegant, but purpose-built to support our radically efficient architecture.”

Following the reveal, Aptera plans to take the vehicle on a cross-country road trip later this summer, showcasing its solar-powered capabilities and collecting valuable real-world data as the company continues through its validation plan and moves closer to delivering on the promise of solar mobility.

Watch the reveal live on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/yNs02F0t_9U on June 27 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

SOURCE: Aptera