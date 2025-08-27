Aptera Motors Corp. files for proposed direct listing on Nasdaq

Aptera Motors Corp. (“Aptera” or the “Company”), a technology company creating a new class of highly efficient solar electric vehicles, announced today it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class B common stock

Aptera Motors Corp. (“Aptera” or the “Company”), a technology company creating a new class of highly efficient solar electric vehicles, announced today it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class B common stock. The Company has applied to list its Class B common stock with The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SEV”.

The proposed listing is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. The registration statement on Form S-1 covers all issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock of the Company, including shares of Class B common stock issuable upon the conversion of its preferred stock and Class A common stock.

SOURCE: Aptera