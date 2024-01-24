Aptera forges strategic alliance with CTNS to build battery packs for its solar EV and beyond in California

Aptera Motors takes a critical step towards its goal to reach scaled production of its transformative solar EV with the establishment of a strategic alliance with CTNS

Through the signing of multiple agreements between the companies, a formal business relationship has been established to build Aptera’s battery pack program, develop other energy solutions and revenue streams together, and pave the way for the creation of a joint venture subsidiary dedicated to advancing these initiatives.

CTNS is a vertically integrated expert in battery innovation technology offering services for the development, manufacturing, and management of battery packs for industries including robotics, electric vehicles, and air mobility. As Aptera’s tier-1 battery supplier and manufacturer, CTNS will bring its expertise to the US to support Aptera’s resources in designing, building, and validating a battery pack program that is high-quality, energy-efficient, and reliable. The company will source and install battery production lines for Aptera in Carlsbad, CA and supply the Aptera Battery Pack for its solar electric vehicle that is launching with a 400-mile range plus up to 40 miles per day just from the sun’s rays.

“Our alliance with CTNS allows us to reduce the risk and overall cost of our solar electric vehicle program. With CTNS’s support, we now have an accelerated timeline for final battery pack validation, including UN and IEC certification, and the ability to build our battery line faster than we could on our own,” says Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera.

With a mission to create a sustainable world through environmentally friendly energy technology, CTNS has become the largest battery pack supplier for the robotics industry in South Korea. Headquartered in Changwon, Korea, the company offers end-to-end development and manufacturing of battery packs for companies including HL Mando, a leading supplier for Hyundai & KIA Motors, Hyundai Robotics, Hyundai Mobis, SK E&S, and more.

Co-CEO of Aptera Motors, Steve Fambro, says, “This agreement with CTNS was made possible by the State of California and the grant awarded to us by the California Energy Commission. Through the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, we will be able to accelerate the development of a critical part of our zero-emission vehicle and bring additional business and employment opportunities to California that support our over-arching goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state and beyond.”

The master supply and investment agreements, signed at the close of 2023, are only part of a greater partnership between the two companies, who signed an MOU to establish a joint venture company for Aptera’s battery pack program and other energy solutions last week.

To power the joint venture company and the efforts to support Aptera’s battery pack program, CTNS will contribute $5 million to Aptera and this collaboration. This effort is also supported by the Korean grant program and will be complemented by the grant money awarded to Aptera from the CEC, totaling approximately $10 million for Aptera’s battery manufacturing.

“We are confident that we will succeed in mass-producing the most efficient solar electric vehicle in the world with Aptera and become the leaders of change in mobility. With our shared commitment to innovation in energy technology, we look forward to a fruitful partnership that will drive innovation and sustainability in the transportation, maritime, and aerospace industries,” states CTNS CEO, Ki-jeong Kwon.

SOURCE: Aptera