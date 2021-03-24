AppyWay working with DfT and Valtech to help unlock future transport through standardised TRO data

Kerbside management and intelligent parking firm AppyWay has today announced their involvement in the DfT’s Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) Data Model Alpha Project as an SME partner to the global Digital Agency, Valtech, who led the project. The Data Model Alpha Project explored how a data publication and distribution system could transform how the data is accessed and published. The work builds on the previous DfT project in 2018 and 2019 that consisted of a Discovery, draft standardised data model development and a Policy Alpha.

At present most local authorities are unable to publish standardised and open TRO data for anyone to access, use and share. The current legal procedures for making traffic orders are paper based, process heavy, costly and the data is inconsistent and non-standardised. Standardised TRO data would enable local authorities and other TRO stakeholders to support new services, digital mapping, and enable the digital infrastructure for connected and autonomous vehicles, which is another industry Valtech has hands-on experience with.

AppyWay’s role in supporting the project drew upon their in-depth knowledge of local authority and private sector traffic order challenges, and the experience gained from the development of their digital, end-to-end, traffic order management suite that enables councils to share traffic order data via API. AppyWay works with clients that span touchpoints across the entire TRO data spectrum, ranging from local authorities who manage and maintain the data, to fleet operators and consumers who need this data in human and machine-readable formats.

Valtech, the global Digital Agency leading the project, has considerable experience and success in the delivery of Alpha and Beta projects using agile methodologies and leveraging the entire range of digital experts from UX experts to some of the best digital developers in the industry. Perhaps more importantly, the projects they have delivered have secured many Government Digital Standard (GDS) Assessment passes, a fundamental requirement for this project.

AppyWay Founder & CEO, Dan Hubert comments,

The centralised data model that the Alpha project worked towards will deliver huge benefits across the board and we’re excited to be supporting Valtech. We want to ensure all consumers of TRO data have their specific requirements represented in the development process and that the DfT TRO Model works for every traffic order stakeholder. At AppyWay we have been championing open, standardised, and accessible traffic order data, and we are proud to be taking an active role in helping Valtech and the DfT transform TRO data through the Alpha project. It is through open and standard data that cities can tackle their most pressing mobility challenges and unlock future transport innovation.

Valtech comments,

Valtech are delighted to be working on this exciting project with so much potential to deliver an improved user experience together with cost and efficiency savings, and to be working with AppyWay with their extensive expertise in this domain.

SOURCE: AppyWay