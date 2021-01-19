Appointment of the top executive team to steer Stellantis

Stellantis is establishing an efficient governance from Day One with the appointment of the Top Executive Team, together with the 9 dedicated committees covering company-wide performance and strategy.*

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “This highly competitive, committed and well balanced team will leverage its combined skills and diverse backgrounds to guide Stellantis, to become a great company”.

*Strategy Council, Business Review, Global Program Committee, Industrial Committee, Allocations Committee, Region Committee, Brand Committee, Styling Review, Brand Review

Chief Executive Officer:Carlos TAVARES

Strategic and performance

Head of Americas: Mike MANLEY

Mike MANLEY Global Corporate Office: Silvia VERNETTI

Silvia VERNETTI Chief Performance Officer: Emmanuel DELAY

Emmanuel DELAY Chief Software Officer: Yves BONNEFONT

Yves BONNEFONT Chief Affiliates Officer: Philippe de ROVIRA(*)

(*) Sales Finance, Used Cars, Parts and Service, Retail Network

Region Chief Operating Officers

Enlarged Europe: Maxime PICAT Deputy: Davide MELE Eurasia: Xavier DUCHEMIN

Maxime PICAT North America: Mark STEWART

Mark STEWART South America: Antonio FILOSA

Antonio FILOSA Middle East & Africa: Samir CHERFAN

Samir CHERFAN China: Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA

Grégoire OLIVIER India and Asia Pacific: Carl SMILEY Asean: Christophe MUSY

Carl SMILEY

Brand Chief Executive Officers

Global SUV Jeep: Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent

American Brands Chrysler: Timothy KUNISKIS Interim Dodge: Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent RAM: Mike KOVAL

Core Citroën: Vincent COBEE Fiat & Abarth: Olivier FRANCOIS Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer

Upper mainstream Opel & Vauxhall: Michael LOHSCHELLER Peugeot: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent

Premium Alfa Romeo: Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies Referent DS: Béatrice FOUCHER Lancia: Luca NAPOLITANO

Luxury Maserati: Davide GRASSO

Mobility Free2Move: Brigitte COURTEHOUX Leasys: Giacomo CARELLI



Global Function Chief Officers

Finance: Richard PALMER

Richard PALMER Human Resources & Transformation: Xavier CHEREAU

Xavier CHEREAU General Counsel: Giorgio FOSSATI

Giorgio FOSSATI Planning: Olivier BOURGES

Olivier BOURGES Purchasing & Supply Chain: Michelle WEN

Michelle WEN Manufacturing: Arnaud DEBOEUF

Arnaud DEBOEUF Design: Ralph GILLES (CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America) Jean-Pierre PLOUE (ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL

Engineering: Harald WESTER Deputy: Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project engineering Deputy: Nicolas MOREL

Harald WESTER CTO: To be defined

To be defined Sales & Marketing: Thierry KOSKAS

Thierry KOSKAS Customer Experience: Richard SCHWARZWALD Deputy: Jean-Christophe QUEMARD

Richard SCHWARZWALD Communication & CSR: Bertrand BLAISE

SOURCE: Stellantis