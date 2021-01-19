Appointment of the top executive team to steer Stellantis

Stellantis is establishing an efficient governance from Day One with the appointment of the Top Executive Team, together with the 9 dedicated committees covering company-wide performance and strategy

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: This highly competitive, committed and well balanced team will leverage its combined skills and diverse backgrounds to guide Stellantis, to become a great company”.

*Strategy Council, Business Review, Global Program Committee, Industrial Committee, Allocations Committee, Region Committee, Brand Committee, Styling Review, Brand Review

Chief Executive Officer:Carlos TAVARES

Strategic and performance

  • Head of Americas: Mike MANLEY
  • Global Corporate Office: Silvia VERNETTI
  • Chief Performance Officer: Emmanuel DELAY
  • Chief Software Officer: Yves BONNEFONT
  • Chief Affiliates Officer: Philippe de ROVIRA(*)
    (*) Sales Finance, Used Cars, Parts and Service, Retail Network

Region Chief Operating Officers

  • Enlarged Europe: Maxime PICAT
    • Deputy: Davide MELE
    • Eurasia: Xavier DUCHEMIN
  • North America: Mark STEWART
  • South America: Antonio FILOSA
  • Middle East & Africa: Samir CHERFAN
  • China: Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA
  • India and Asia Pacific: Carl SMILEY
    • Asean: Christophe MUSY

Brand Chief Executive Officers

  • Global SUV
    • Jeep: Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent
  • American Brands
    • Chrysler: Timothy KUNISKIS Interim
    • Dodge: Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent
    • RAM: Mike KOVAL
  • Core
    • Citroën: Vincent COBEE
    • Fiat & Abarth: Olivier FRANCOIS Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer
  • Upper mainstream
    • Opel & Vauxhall: Michael LOHSCHELLER
    • Peugeot: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent
  • Premium
    • Alfa Romeo: Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies Referent
    • DS: Béatrice FOUCHER
    • Lancia: Luca NAPOLITANO
  • Luxury
    • Maserati: Davide GRASSO
  • Mobility
    • Free2Move: Brigitte COURTEHOUX
    • Leasys: Giacomo CARELLI 

Global Function Chief Officers

  • Finance: Richard PALMER
  • Human Resources & Transformation: Xavier CHEREAU
  • General Counsel: Giorgio FOSSATI
  • Planning: Olivier BOURGES
  • Purchasing & Supply Chain: Michelle WEN
  • Manufacturing: Arnaud DEBOEUF
  • Design:
    • Ralph GILLES (CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America)
    • Jean-Pierre PLOUE(ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL
  • Engineering: Harald WESTER
    • Deputy: Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project engineering
    • Deputy: Nicolas MOREL
  • CTO: To be defined
  • Sales & Marketing: Thierry KOSKAS
  • Customer Experience: Richard SCHWARZWALD
    • Deputy: Jean-Christophe QUEMARD
  • Communication & CSR: Bertrand BLAISE

SOURCE: Stellantis

