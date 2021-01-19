Appointment of the top executive team to steer Stellantis

Stellantis is establishing an efficient governance from Day One with the appointment of the Top Executive Team, together with the 9 dedicated committees covering company-wide performance and strategy.*
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “This highly competitive, committed and well balanced team will leverage its combined skills and diverse backgrounds to guide Stellantis, to become a great company”.
*Strategy Council, Business Review, Global Program Committee, Industrial Committee, Allocations Committee, Region Committee, Brand Committee, Styling Review, Brand Review
Chief Executive Officer:Carlos TAVARES
Strategic and performance
- Head of Americas: Mike MANLEY
- Global Corporate Office: Silvia VERNETTI
- Chief Performance Officer: Emmanuel DELAY
- Chief Software Officer: Yves BONNEFONT
- Chief Affiliates Officer: Philippe de ROVIRA(*)
(*) Sales Finance, Used Cars, Parts and Service, Retail Network
Region Chief Operating Officers
- Enlarged Europe: Maxime PICAT
- Deputy: Davide MELE
- Eurasia: Xavier DUCHEMIN
- North America: Mark STEWART
- South America: Antonio FILOSA
- Middle East & Africa: Samir CHERFAN
- China: Grégoire OLIVIER Interim, in charge of DPCA
- India and Asia Pacific: Carl SMILEY
- Asean: Christophe MUSY
Brand Chief Executive Officers
- Global SUV
- Jeep: Christian MEUNIER Synergies Referent
- American Brands
- Chrysler: Timothy KUNISKIS Interim
- Dodge: Timothy KUNISKIS Synergies Referent
- RAM: Mike KOVAL
- Core
- Citroën: Vincent COBEE
- Fiat & Abarth: Olivier FRANCOIS Synergies Referent & Global Chief Marketing Officer
- Upper mainstream
- Opel & Vauxhall: Michael LOHSCHELLER
- Peugeot: Linda JACKSON Synergies Referent
- Premium
- Alfa Romeo: Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Synergies Referent
- DS: Béatrice FOUCHER
- Lancia: Luca NAPOLITANO
- Luxury
- Maserati: Davide GRASSO
- Mobility
- Free2Move: Brigitte COURTEHOUX
- Leasys: Giacomo CARELLI
Global Function Chief Officers
- Finance: Richard PALMER
- Human Resources & Transformation: Xavier CHEREAU
- General Counsel: Giorgio FOSSATI
- Planning: Olivier BOURGES
- Purchasing & Supply Chain: Michelle WEN
- Manufacturing: Arnaud DEBOEUF
- Design:
- Ralph GILLES (CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM / MASERATI / FIAT Latin America)
- Jean-Pierre PLOUE(ABARTH / ALFA ROMEO / CITROEN / DS / FIAT Europe / LANCIA/ OPEL /PEUGEOT / VAUXHALL
- Engineering: Harald WESTER
- Deputy: Patrice LUCAS Cross car line and project engineering
- Deputy: Nicolas MOREL
- CTO: To be defined
- Sales & Marketing: Thierry KOSKAS
- Customer Experience: Richard SCHWARZWALD
- Deputy: Jean-Christophe QUEMARD
- Communication & CSR: Bertrand BLAISE
