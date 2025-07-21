Appointment of Philippe de Rovira as Chief Executive Officer of Ayvens

The Board of Directors of Ayvens is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe de Rovira as Chief Executive Officer (“Directeur général”) following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee as part of its succession planning exercise

The Board of Directors of Ayvens is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe de Rovira as Chief Executive Officer (“Directeur général”) following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee as part of its succession planning exercise. This appointment will become effective on 1st December 2025. Philippe de Rovira is due to be appointed by cooptation as member of the Board of Directors of Ayvens upon his taking responsibility as Chief Executive Officer of Ayvens.

Tim Albertsen has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire on 1st December 2025. He will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors until this date, at the time the appointment of his successor becomes effective. The Board would like to thank Tim Albertsen for his role as Chief Executive Officer, his dedication to Ayvens and the PowerUp 2026 plan which will be implemented unchanged until the end of 2026.

As shown in previous quarters, the integration is progressing according to plan. Ayvens will issue its Q2 2025 financial results on 31 July 2025 as planned.

Pierre Palmieri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased with the appointment of Philippe de Rovira as CEO. Philippe brings with him the experience, commitment and strategic vision which will be key in driving growth and capturing new opportunities for Ayvens. I would also like to thank Tim for his leadership and vision, which have led to Ayvens being the global leader it is today.”

Biography of Philippe de Rovira

Philippe de Rovira joined PSA Group in 1998 and held numerous Business and Finance positions until 2017. Among these positions, he led a division covering in particular B2B sales (including Leasing companies), Remarketing of Used Cars and Sales of Spare Parts.

In 2018, he was appointed PSA Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Global Executive Committee. The business unit “Remarketing of Used Cars” was also reporting to him.In 2021, he became Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer and member of the Top Executive Team, in charge of Financial Services, Parts & Services, Remarketing of Used Cars, Circular Economy and Owned Retail.

In 2025, he became Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia and Middle East/Africa, in addition to being responsible for Financial Services and Free2move.

Philippe de Rovira is a graduate of the ESSEC Business School.

SOURCE: Ayvens