Appointment of Cyrille Moreau, Director B to B of Groupe PSA

From 1st July 2020, Cyrille Moreau, 43, takes over the B to B division of Groupe PSA and will report to Thierry Koskas, Sales and Marketing Director of Groupe PSA.

Previously responsible for Free2move Lease operations, Cyrille Moreau succeeds Olivier Bodet, called on other projects.

With more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry on B to B, Used Cars, etc. Cyrille Moreau has developed a great knowledge of customer expectations. He will focus on supporting B to B customers both in their mobility needs and in reducing their CO 2 footprint by offering them the leading technologies developed by the Group’s brands.

The B to B entity of t Groupe PSA covers a global scope. It defines the “B to B” business approach, strategy and business policy to achieve the objectives set by the brands Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall. At the same time, it is developing framework agreements with the major international accounts. And, it is also in charge of bringing the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) approach to the Group by bringing the customer perspective to the project teams and other divisions.

To do this, it includes:

International B to B Sales & Key Accounts & Rent

International B to B Development & Total Cost of Ownership

