Appointment of Christian Müller, Director of drive chain and chassis engineering for the PSA Group

Christian Müller, currently Director of Engineering at Opel Automobile GmbH, has been appointed Head of PSA Chains and Chassis Engineering from August 1. He will report to Nicolas Morel, Research & Development Director. He will succeed Alain Raposo, who has held this position since May 2018. Alain Raposo has chosen to voluntarily leave the PSA Group at the end of August 2020 in order to pursue a personal project.

Marcus Lott, Vice President Body in White, Equipment & Materials Engineering and Opel / Vauxhall engineer since 1994, will become the new R&D and Quality manager for the German and British brands and member of the Management Board of Opel Automobile GmbH.

Nicolas Morel , Director of Research and Development for the PSA Group, said: ” I am delighted to work even more closely with Christian Müller, who is a recognized and leading expert in powertrains in the automotive industry. And I congratulate Marcus Lott for his new position, thanks to his many years of engineering experience, he will make a key contribution to the further development of the Opel / Vauxhall brands and the Group’s engineering center in Rüsselsheim. “How tightly integrated our engineering teams are and how we work together. German engineering expertise will continue to play a key role in the PSA group.”

Michael Lohscheller , member of the PSA Group Executive Board and Director of Opel / Vauxhall, added: “German engineering is at the heart of Opel. As R&D manager of Opel, Christian played a decisive role in make this visible and tangible to our customers in all our models, like the current Corsa and the future Mokka, which are also available in electric version. I am happy that with Marcus Lott, we have appointed a very experienced and recognized engineer for Marcus has known our company, our models and our collaborators for almost 30 years now “.

Christian Müller has been Director of Engineering at Opel Automobile GmbH since August 1, 2017. Prior to this assignment, he was Vice President of GM Global Propulsion Systems – Europe. Christian Müller was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1969 and obtained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Darmstadt.

Marcus Lott has been Vice-President of Body in White, Equipment & Materials Engineering since January of this year. Prior to this assignment, he was Vice President of Programs and Strategy at Opel / Vauxhall. In addition, he led the development of various vehicles in North America, South America, Asia and Europe as chief engineer. Marcus Lott was born in Mainz, Germany in 1968 and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and automotive technology from the RWTH in Aachen.

The staff movements will be effective from August 1, 2020 after the end of the Supervisory Board approval process.

SOURCE: PSA