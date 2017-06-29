Apollo’s UK expansion continues with new appointments

Global tyre giant Apollo Tyres’ recent European debut in the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyre sector has resulted in two brand new sales roles being added to Apollo Vredestein UK’s personnel structure.

Andrew Beckett and Jane Emson join Apollo Vredestein UK as TBR Fleet Sales Engineers with immediate effect. Andrew has several years’ experience in the sector, having worked for Michelin in a number of roles as well as a chain of mono-brand truck portfolio franchises. He brings a strong background of market and sales growth as well as trend forecasting and marketing intelligence. Jane is no stranger to sales and business development: she joins Apollo Vredestein UK from Goodyear Dunlop and has previously worked for Bridgestone UK.

The focus of the Fleet Sales Engineer role is to build and maintain relationships with customers, both end users and distribution partners; and stimulate growth in sales and market share.

Both Andrew and Jane report to Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager Karl Naylor, with a dual reporting line into European TBR Business Development Manager Steven Buytaert, who is also new in his role, having joined Apollo Vredestein from Michelin six months ago.

“The new appointments are part of Apollo Tyres’ ambitious expansion plan in Europe,” says Karl. “With 25% of the TBR market, Apollo Tyres is the market leader in India, and truck and bus tyres constitute almost half of its production output. The company’s efforts to expand in Europe are no more evident than in the UK’s operations, which is why Andrew and Jane have been recruited here.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.