Apollo now fully integrated into Nvidia’s autonomous driving platform, paving the way for significant growth

AEye, Inc., a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology, announced today that its flagship Apollo lidar has been fully integrated by Nvidia into their Drive AGX platform, a critical part of Nvidia’s highly touted autonomous vehicle ecosystem.

Nvidia’s designation gives AEye direct access to a global network of top-tier automakers who are currently working with Nvidia to implement self-driving and next-generation driver assistance technologies. It’s a major step toward getting AEye’s technology into millions of passenger vehicles in the coming years.

AEye CEO Matt Fisch commented, “We are thrilled to now be officially certified as a part of Nvidia’s Drive AGX platform, a strong validation of Apollo’s best-in-class capabilities. Apollo’s industry-leading 1-kilometer range and compact form factor make it a standout solution across every market we serve. Now that Apollo is a part of the Nvidia DRIVE ecosystem, we have a powerful channel to scale commercially across the automotive industry.”

He added, “AEye’s lidar is software-defined, meaning it can be updated and improved over time without replacing the hardware. This feature fits perfectly into how vehicles are being built today: smarter, more connected, and designed to evolve over the life of the car. Our integration with Nvidia Drive AGX positions AEye as a key player in the future of global mobility. I expect to provide more details on our earnings call scheduled for July 31. Moreover, in the coming days, we plan to share more about our newest offering, OPTIS – a complete physical AI solution designed to address the future of smart transportation, safety, and security beyond automotive.”

SOURCE: AEye