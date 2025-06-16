Stellantis: Antonio Filosa visits two Michigan plants ahead of CEO role

Stellantis COO of the Americas Antonio Filosa visited two key Michigan facilities during the week of June 9, as part of a listening tour as he prepares to assume the role of CEO on June 23

Stellantis COO of the Americas Antonio Filosa visited two key Michigan facilities during the week of June 9, as part of a listening tour as he prepares to assume the role of CEO on June 23. The visits underscore his commitment to connecting with employees on the ground and continuing to gain firsthand insight into manufacturing operations.

Joined by members of his regional leadership team, Filosa held business meetings with teams at both the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson and Sterling (Michigan) Stamping Plant on June 12 and 13, respectively, taking part in operational reviews and interacting with employees.

The Michigan plant visits continued Filosa’s North America listening tour, which began on June 6 at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, where he led the Chrysler brand’s centennial celebration. That event featured a commemorative mural and activities that honored both current employees and retirees.

These site visits highlight Filosa’s hands-on leadership and commitment to strengthening collaboration across the Stellantis manufacturing network, building on the momentum of his earlier European tour.

SOURCE: Stellantis