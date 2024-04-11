Antolin and VIA optronics unveil Sunrise, a new horizon of integration in vehicle cockpits

Antolin and VIA optronics AG, a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, unveiled their new Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept at an event in Nuremberg around the European exhibition “Embedded World”

Antolin and VIA optronics AG, a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, unveiled their new Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept at an event in Nuremberg around the European exhibition “Embedded World”.

As previously announced, the companies are leveraging their combined expertise and capabilities to design, develop, and produce innovative integrated display systems for vehicle interiors including cockpits, floor consoles, door panels, overhead systems, and seat headrests. Antolin and VIA are now pleased to unveil the initial results of their strategic collaboration with a joint product demonstration of their new concept vehicle cockpit named Sunrise. The Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept will further captivate a wider audience at the upcoming Display Week event in San Jose, California, from May 14th to 17th, 2024.

The companies believe that Sunrise sets a new benchmark in user experience and seamless display integration offering many benefits including: a sleek and minimalist design; integrated displays and smart surfaces; on-demand technologies for improved user experience and versatility; immersive ambient lighting and an enhanced safety profile that helps prevent driver distractions. Moreover, the Sunrise cockpit also incorporates innovative, environmentally friendly materials, aligning with the companies’ commitment to sustainable practices and responsible manufacturing.

Jorge Juárez, Group EVP Technology Solutions of Antolin, commented: “We are excited to launch the Sunrise cockpit concept in partnership with VIA and believe the outcome of our collaboration reflects strongly on the future of both of our organizations. User Experience takes center stage in the design of every new vehicle cabin, and Antolin is ready to deliver excellence in this regard. With our extensive portfolio of integrated solutions, we are poised to meet the evolving demands of OEMs worldwide”.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA, added: “We are very proud of the outstanding results of our collaboration with Antolin. It was a pleasure to see the development of the demonstrator, beginning from idea to concept, and now we are pleased to demonstrate a new system which shows very impressive advanced integrated technology. The Sunrise concept continues to demonstrate that we remain at the forefront of innovation in automotive displays and technology. As we continue to pioneer advancements in this field, we anticipate future collaborations aimed at delivering even more impactful technology breakthroughs to the market”.

SOURCE: Antolin