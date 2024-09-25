Antolin and PersiSKIN present plant-based persiSKIN AUTO® to promote material sustainability

persiSKIN AUTO® is an innovative material that uses persimmon waste to offer a sustainable alternative to natural leather and other synthetic coverings

Antolin proudly announces the launch of persiSKIN AUTO®, a plant-based skin that will help transform the automotive industry with its sustainable and innovative approach. This product, developed with the Spanish startup PersiSKIN, offers an eco-friendly and high-performance alternative to traditional animal leather and other synthetic coverings.

After nearly two years of intense collaboration, persiSKIN AUTO® emerges as a pioneering product composed of a high content of persimmon waste, a fruit whose production has a high degree of waste (around 50% of the harvest is not utilized). This waste is converted into a material with up to 80% biological content. This innovative material can be customized in terms of touch, roughness, engravings, gloss, and color, and can be marked, sewn, or laser-engraved according to customer specifications.

This innovation collaboration will offer car brands a sustainable alternative to traditional interior coverings (synthetic or traditional animal leather), reducing the use of chemicals and water consumption.

Ready for the Future

persiSKIN AUTO® will be ready for application in door panels, instrument panels, consoles, and even seats by 2025, once the final functional validation tests required for use in vehicle interiors are completed.

persiSKIN AUTO® is not only an innovative material but also offers various benefits. Despite persimmon being a seasonal product, the waste can be stored, ensuring the availability of raw material throughout the year. Farmers dedicated to this type of cultivation can economically benefit from the material production project. Additionally, this production does not affect food consumption as it focuses on utilizing residual material from surplus harvests.

Several vehicle manufacturers have shown great interest in persiSKIN AUTO®. Currently, Antolin is collaborating with the design team of a major European brand to include it throughout the interior of a new vehicle scheduled for launch in 2028. Simultaneously, continuous efforts are being made to improve the material formula and increase the amount of incorporated waste.

Thanks to the expertise of its teams and mastery of the involved technologies, Antolin positions itself as a leader in the development of all types of sustainable materials, promoting eco-design and the development of solutions that contribute to fulfilling the commitments made by the company and the rest of the automotive industry in terms of decarbonization.

SOURCE: Antolin