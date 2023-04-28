Antolin and Biometric Vox collaborate for safe and convenient vehicle access by voice

With this technology it will be possible to access any vehicle, quickly, easily, without keys and, what is more important, safely, only with the driver's voice.

Where did I leave my car keys? Don’t worry, you won’t need them anymore. Very soon it will be possible to access any vehicle, quickly, easily, without keys and, what is more important, securely, just by voice. In a project led by Antolin, the voice biometrics technology of the company Biometric Vox has been developed and integrated into a Vehicle Access System with the support of the electronics supplier AED-Vantage.

This program will shape the future of vehicle accessibility, safety, and personalized vehicle configurations, also boosting the user experience.

Digital transformation is reaching all sectors and one of those that is betting the most on digitization is the automotive sector; in fact, smart cars, fully connected and even autonomous cars are being developed for the near future in which voice biometrics will play a very important role.

Voice biometrics makes it possible to identify a person through the voice by analyzing a series of biometric parameters. In this way, the car will be able to identify the driver’s voice and offer advantages such as:

Opening and starting the car with the voice: the authorized driver will only need his voice to access and start the car, quickly and easily, without the need for physical keys!

the authorized driver will only need his voice to access and start the car, quickly and easily, without the need for physical keys! Customized driver settings: by identifying and recognizing the authorized driver, the car will be able to set the driver’s settings, such as seat and mirror placement, favorite music, or even read the latest mails received or social media posts as an assistant.

Security guarantee: Keys and physical devices in general are susceptible to manipulation or replication; however, the biometric parameters of a person’s speech cannot be altered or duplicated, so voice biometrics guarantees that no unauthorized person can access the vehicle.

The technology developed by Biometric Vox has been integrated into an Exterior Vehicle Access System, developed by Antolin and awarded at the last edition of the CES Las Vegas 2023 consumer electronics show. This safe and convenient access system is a combined software and hardware solution for seamless integration into the driver’s door or any other external area of the vehicle.

The system includes several authentication methods to access the vehicle: biometric data (voice recognition, facial recognition, and fingerprint), digital key ( mobile phone app or NFC card) and PIN code. In this way, drivers are protected against unauthorized access and vehicle theft, requesting, if necessary, double authentication for access.

SOURCE: Antolin