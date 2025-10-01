Antoine Duclaux appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Renault Trucks

Bruno Blin has decided to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Renault Trucks, effective November 1st, 2025

Going forward, he will remain with the Volvo Group as Senior Adviser, contributing to various strategic projects.

Antoine Duclaux, currently Senior Vice President Renault Trucks International will succeed him.

Antoine Duclaux is an accomplished industry leader, with extensive international experience in both operational and strategic roles. He has an in-depth understanding of the sector’s challenges, and a proven track record in delivering large-scale operational excellence.

He joined the Volvo Group in May 2020 in Sweden, as Group head of Internal Audit and Risk Management reporting to the AB Volvo Board. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership positions within the Holcim Group including CEO roles in Latin America, Middle East and Central Europe, as well as Head of Strategy and M&A, and Head of Internal Audit.

Since July 2024, Antoine Duclaux has been responsible for Renault Trucks International, driving business development across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as leading the company’s Emergency and Defense division.

“It has been a true honor to lead this company, and I am extremely proud of the journey we have accomplished together with all Renault Trucks employees”, states Bruno Blin. “We have strengthened Renault Trucks’ position in the market, deepened our understanding of customers’ needs, and firmly established ourselves as a frontrunner in electromobility. These collective achievements give me greater confidence than ever in the company’s future. I am fully confident that Antoine Duclaux is the right leader to guide Renault Trucks into its next chapter, through the transformative journey ahead.”

“I feel deeply honored, humbled and energized to take on the role of CEO of Renault Trucks. My past experiences, including the induction to the Volvo Group and the recent experience in our international markets, have provided me with strong insights to drive a long-term profitable growth for Renault Trucks, together with our great teams and in line with the Group values. We will keep embracing our responsibility to lead the industry’s transition towards decarbonization.”, says Antoine Duclaux.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks