Anritsu’s next generation eCall Tester receives cetecom advanced certification

EN 17240:2024-Compliant PSAP Simulator for Type-Approval Testing

Anritsu Corporation, a global leader in test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that its eCall Tester MX703330E has obtained certification from cetecom advanced, a leading test laboratory for communication technologies, as a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) simulator meeting the NG eCall conformance test standard EN 17240:2024.

With this certification, the MX703330E is a proven compliant PSAP simulator for NG eCall vehicle type-approval testing.

The NG eCall system uses the In-Vehicle System (IVS) to automatically make an emergency call and transmit accident information to the PSAP when a traffic accident occurs. It supports next-generation communication networks such as LTE, enabling faster and more reliable emergency responses. In Europe, NG eCall will be mandatory for new vehicle types from January 1, 2026, and vehicle type-approval testing requires EN 17240:2024 certified PSAP simulators. Anritsu continues to provide NG eCall/eCall test solutions for various countries to support automotive manufacturers with certification tests.

Product Outline

The eCall Tester MX703330E software faithfully reproduces the communication sequence between NG eCall/eCall in-vehicle systems (IVS) and PSAPs. When used with the Signalling Tester MD8475B, it simulates LTE/WCDMA/GSM networks to provide a comprehensive test environment meeting both European NG eCall (EN 17240:2024) and conventional eCall conformance test (EN 16454:2023) standards.

SOURCE: Anritsu