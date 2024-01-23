Anritsu to showcase a future beyond 5G and 6G at MWC 2024

Visit Hall 5 Stand D41 to discover Anritsu’s solutions for accelerating future connectivity and digital transformation

Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative test and measurement analytics solutions, will be showcasing new products and services at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 at Barcelona (Hall 5 Stand D41). As a long-term partner in the telecom industry for test and analytics solutions, Anritsu is helping to improve the performance of today’s 5G networks, and accelerate future connectivity for the digital transformation.

Highlights on the stand will include an AI-powered RF sensing tool, an advanced digital twin simulation environment for C-V2X, NTN device measurements, and Field-to-lab Simulation Test. The company will also share findings from its research programs evaluating the test methodologies and functional architecture for 6G.

AI for Spectrum Awareness

This solution, based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), provides a new class of RF sensing built on Anritsu Spectrum Analyzer and DeepSig software. Going beyond the capabilities of existing spectrum monitoring solutions, DeepSig software presents an AI-assisted system that detects and classifies signals, and simultaneously understands the spectrum environment to inform contextual analysis and decision-making.

The Future of Service Assurance

Anritsu will highlight the evolution of Service Assurance into a core component vital for ensuring high performance and reliability in the dynamic networks of the future, complemented by a demo showcasing GenAI’s role in this transformation. Emphasizing the shift to cloud-native networks, Anritsu offers innovative solutions for operational efficiency and seamless future network integration. Moreover, the significance of Service Assurance in Private Networks is underscored, with a focus on delivering quality service and fostering collaborative ecosystems to propel the telecom industry forward.

C-V2X Digital Twin for Improved Vulnerable Road User Protection

Anritsu will also be presenting an advanced digital twin simulation environment designed to provide improved protection for vulnerable road users (VRU) that Anritsu developed in cooperation with dSpace. The event will see a demonstration of a road safety use case using the C-V2X network for cooperative communications.

The demo solution provides a digital twin environment for real-world scenarios, so VRU protection testing can be started virtually when features are not yet available on the actual vehicle.

NTN NB-IoT Test Solution for RF measurements

RF measurement of NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) NB-IoT is one of the key topics and lead deployments for satellite ‘direct to device’. Because NTN uses satellite, this creates challenges with propagation delay and low signal levels, resulting in a demanding RF environment. Anritsu’s solution, to be displayed with the collaboration of Sony Semiconductor Israel and Skylo Technologies, enables customers to test RF parametric with call connection in NTN environment.

Comprehensive Field to Lab Test Solution

In 5G a UE is required to support increasingly complex network configurations and support many frequency band combinations. However, when it comes to device performance and stability, it is difficult to verify the countless field conditions using only 3GPP defined test conditions. The FST solution helps to ensure stable performance of devices and modems in mobile networks by providing a unique solution to replicate field testing into the lab. The demonstration will show how to improve test development efficiency via automation, and the quality of user equipment by re-creating multiple test scenarios with closer to real network situations.

Green Energy Efficiency Smartphone/Tablet in EU

Energy efficiency and battery life are two consumer led key characteristics that will be addressed in new EU regulations for labelling of smartphones and tablets. A complete solution for testing and declaration of energy classes will be shown in collaboration with SmartViser.

End to End Latency Statistics between a MEC App and Mobile Terminal

Guaranteeing reliability and latency is a fundamental requirement to deploy URLLC (Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications) into new industry verticals such as autonomous driving. Verification of this performance requires deploying test tools across a mix of physical and virtualized networks. The demonstration will show high-performance handheld MT1000A tester used to test network performance in the field, and virtualized measurement functions being deployed on the MEC server side, to enable highly accurate and detailed measurement statistics of network quality while moving around the network.

Wi-Fi standard 802.11be and its application in IoT

802.11be, also known as Wi-Fi 7, is the emerging new WLAN technology that is anticipated to enable applications and services like ultra-high-resolution video streaming beyond 4K and augmented/virtual reality. This demonstration will show comprehensive testing of a Wi-Fi 7 capable commercial device using the new 320 MHz bandwidth measurement option on Anritsu’s MT8862A Wi-Fi Tester.

Visit Anritsu on Stand D41, Hall 5 at MWC 2024 to learn more.

SOURCE: Anritsu