Anritsu tackles high-speed digital challenges at ECOC 2024

Anritsu Corporation will use the upcoming ECOC 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23-25, to demonstrate solutions to the challenges arising from the rapid growth in global data traffic. Driven by the increased uptake of AI, high-definition video streaming, and autonomous driving, an exponential growth in data requirements has accelerated the evolution of high-speed digital interfaces like PCI Express® (PCIe®), USB, and DDR. The surge in AI services in particular has also increased the demand for faster optical transceivers for server-to-server communications in data centers and Beyond 5G/6G networks. To address the need for low latency and low power consumption, innovative technologies such as photonics-electronics convergence, which integrates optical communications within semiconductor chips, are being developed.

High Speed Photonics Signal Integrity Analysis

Anritsu’s MP1900A Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) and MP2110A BertWave Sampling Scope together optimize signal integrity and optics transmission for today’s new generation high speed transceivers and optical devices. The MP1900A supports Ethernet, PCIe, USB, and DDR5 testing, while the compact MP2110A BertWave combines BERT and scope functions to analyze up to 4 simultaneous waveforms for 58GBaud NRZ/PAM4 signals.

High Bandwidth Optoelectronic Device Characterization

Anritsu’s 110 GHz Optoelectronic Network Analyzer ME7848A offers unmatched flexibility and upgradeability with 2 or 4 ports and a frequency range up to 220 GHz, utilizing patented NLTL technology for ultra-stable, accurate measurements. It includes a high-performance vector network analyzer, a NIST-traceable calibrated photodetector, and a fully automated electro-optical modulator, all up to 110 GHz, covering wavelengths of 850 nm, 1060 nm, 1310 nm, and 1550 nm. Ideal for characterizing high-bandwidth optoelectronic devices like EMLs, VSCELs, TOSA, ROSA, and PICs, it measures bandwidth, group delay, and return loss.

Latest Generation 400G Coherent Network Transmission

Network Master Pro MT1040A 400G supports the latest 400G coherent transceivers, including OIF 400ZR, OpenZR+. It features ZR+ Multi-Client, smart cooling technology, multichannel testing from 10Mb to 400Gb, advanced graphical FEC analysis, and long-term results storage. This makes it ideal for operators, carriers, data centers, and I&M companies to deploy and maintain coherent networks. Additionally, the MT1040A is used in labs for new network equipment and network simulation validation.

E2E Latency Analysis between MEC Server and Mobile Terminal

Guaranteeing reliability and low latency is essential for deploying URLLC (Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications), which supports new industry verticals like autonomous driving. Network performance verification requires deploying test tools across physical and virtual networks while generating real data traffic flows. Key communication services needing URLLC include Mobile Edge Communications, Automotive Geolocation Services, Self-Driven Vehicles, Time-Critical Emergency Services, and AI Content Delivery.

The compact, high-performance MT1000A Network Master Pro tests network performance in the field, while virtualized measurement functions on the MEC server provide precise network quality statistics. Mapping the measurement data allows easy visualization of network quality at various locations.

CloudOTDR, a Remote OTDR Solution in collaboration with Optical Development Solutions B.V

Affordable, easy multi-fiber OTDR testing with remote accessibility is crucial for today’s rapidly expanding optical networks. Anritsu’s MT9085 Access Master OTDR, now supported by CloudOTDR, simplifies installation and maintenance, making them fast, reliable, and convenient.

By placing CloudOTDR centrally within the fiber network, personnel working remotely can access it from any location, eliminating the need to wait for a colleague to gain physical access at a central street cabinet. The MT9085, housed in a case and connected to the cloud server via its embedded PC, connects all fiber-reached houses to a Point of Presence. Field engineers can visit the home side of the connection, select the correct launch fiber, and start measurements via the cloud. The resulting trace can be validated on a tablet or smartphone, allowing the engineer to quickly move to the next house and repeat the process.

OIF Champions Interoperability at ECOC 2024: 34 Member Companies to Showcase Solutions for Data Centers, AI/ML Technologies and Disaggregated Systems

At ECOC 2024, OIF will host a dynamic interoperability demonstration, featuring live collaboration from 34 member companies shaping the future of connectivity. This showcase will highlight advanced solutions that are redefining performance, efficiency and capacity in response to the burgeoning needs of future-oriented data centers, AI/ML technologies and disaggregated systems. Attendees will discover cutting-edge interoperability solutions in 800ZR, 400ZR and Multi-span optics, along with innovations in Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) & Co-Packaging, 224G and 112G Common Electrical I/O (CEI) and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) that are crucial for shaping the next decade of industry standards. Visit us at booth #B83 for live, interactive demonstrations. For further details, please visit: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2024/

