Another contract for Solaris Trollino 24 – 16 vehicles will go to the Slovak capital

Solaris Bus & Coach in consortium with Skoda Electric will deliver 16 bi-articulated Solaris Trollino 24s to the Slovakian operator Dopravný Podnik Bratislava. This is the second such extensive order for over-24-metre Solaris trolleybuses to come to market. The value of the contract amounts to nearly €17 million.

In mid-2023 the Solaris Trollino 24 will make its debut on the streets of Bratislava. After winning a tender, Solaris has been awarded an order for 16 bi-articulated trolleybuses by operator Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB). Last month, the manufacturer signed a contract for the delivery of 20 Trollino 24 for the Czech carrier DPP in Prague. The Slovakian carrier is, therefore, another customer to opt to purchase the longest vehicle in Solaris’s range. In November 2020, operator DPB tested the 24-metre trolleybus in urban traffic, on all its routes. Due to year-on-year increases in passenger numbers, the carrier was faced with the need to increase passenger capacity on some of them. Therefore, the capacious trolleybus has turned out to be a perfect solution for metropolises with increased passenger traffic.

The bi-articulated vehicle made by Solaris was launched in 2019, at the Busworld trade fair in Brussels. It is driven by two traction motors of 160 kW each. Additional traction batteries, placed on the roof of the second section, will be recharged en route by collecting current from the overhead line. Thanks to them, the Trollino will also be able to travel without any external power supply. By pressing one single button the driver will be able to switch from the overhead line to the traction battery drive mode.

These over-24-metre trolleybuses will provide space for 160 passengers, including 60 seated. Passenger counting sensors will be placed above the doors, arranged in a layout of 2-2-2-2-2. This innovative model will feature an array of amenities, enhancing safety and travel comfort. Operator Dopravný Podnik Bratislava has opted for standard solutions such as destination blinds, air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, LED-lighting in the interior, and easily accessible USB ports. What is more, a CCTV system consisting of 7 external cameras and 9 cameras monitoring the vehicle interior will be installed to aid the driver and to enhance passenger safety.

Dopravný Podnik Bratislava is another carrier to decide to add bi-articulated Solaris Trollino 24 trolleybuses to its fleet. Solaris Bus & Coach is one of the biggest manufacturers of trolleybuses in Europe. The bus maker added these zero-emission vehicles to its offering back in 2001. Since then, it has supplied over 1700 trolleybuses to its customers in 18 European countries.

SOURCE: Solaris