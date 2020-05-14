Annual General Meeting of AB Volvo

AB Volvo hereby gives notice to the Annual General Meeting Thursday, June 18, 2020. Due to the extraordinary situation, the Meeting will be held without physical presence. However, AB Volvo welcomes participation at the Meeting through advance voting, and encourages shareholders to ask questions in advance by post or e-mail.

Due to the extraordinary situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, AB Volvo’s Annual General Meeting will be held in a different way than usually. In order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and having regard to the authorities’ regulations and advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Meeting is carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. No meeting with the possibility to attend in person or to be represented by a proxy will take place. Hence, the Meeting will be held without physical presence. In consequence, there will be no customary product exhibition or other arrangements in connection with the Meeting.

Since no Annual General Meeting with the opportunity to attend in person or by proxy will be held, there will be no opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting. However, AB Volvo knows that many shareholders wish to ask questions about the Group, and encourages questions in advance by post to AB Volvo (publ), AA12600, Attn. Head of Investor Relations, SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden, or via e-mail to investorrelations@volvo.com, no later than June 8, 2020. The Chairman and the President & CEO will address questions from shareholders in presentations that will be made available on AB Volvo’s website, www.volvogroup.com, on June 18, 2020 at around 3 pm.

For a person to be entitled to participate, through advance voting, in AB Volvo’s Annual General Meeting such person must be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on June 12, 2020 and must have notified its intention to participate no later than June 17, 2020 by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting so that the advance voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than that day.

The notice to attend the Annual General Meeting follows here.

