Annual General Meeting: Daimler Truck reaffirms leadership claim on the road to sustainable transportation

Daimler Truck hosts first annual general meeting as independently listed company

At its first Annual General Meeting, Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) reaffirms its claim to be the leading company in the transportation industry, driving the transformation of the industry and creating a sustainable added value for customers, shareholders and employees. In its first year of independence, despite major external uncertainty, the company continues to pursue its clear strategy to maximize its earnings potential in order to master the technological change toward emission-free, safer and automated driving. Daimler Truck is doing everything it can to make sustainable transportation a success and is thus making an important contribution in the combined effort against global climate change.

The company’s founders started the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses 125 years ago. Today, with approximately 100,000 employees, Daimler Truck is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers with a global reach. The corporation aims to achieve a 10% minimum return on sales in its industrial business by 2025, depending on market environment. As an independently listed company since December 2021, Daimler Truck can pursue the path to emission-free transport even more focused and agile. The aim is to accelerate the development of vehicles with battery and fuel cell based powertrains – under its own steam and with strategically chosen partnerships. For Daimler Truck, battery and hydrogen technology complement each other and offer customers optimal vehicle solutions depending on their application and use cases. As early as 2030, locally emission-free commercial vehicles are expected to account for up to 60% of Daimler Truck sales. From 2039 onwards, the company only wants to offer vehicles in North America, Europe and Japan that are CO 2 -neutral when driven.

“Daimler Truck is one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world. With an ambitious innovation strategy, the management team intends to continue shaping the transformation of the industry in the future. I was very impressed by the motivation and energy with which the international Daimler Truck team set out on its own entrepreneurial journey”, said Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the virtual Annual General Meeting. “The task now is to master the operational challenges of the present while keeping a firm eye on the opportunities for sustainable value creation in the future,” Kaeser continued.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck: “We live in a time of highly diverse challenges that demand a lot from us all, due to: the COVID-19 pandemic, in which we must still be careful; the war in Ukraine with its serious consequences; and, last but not least, climate change — which we must tackle together with full dedication. In times like these, acting responsibly is more important than ever. And taking responsibility has always been a part of the culture at Daimler Truck, in all of our teams around the world. This is exactly what Daimler Truck stands for. As an independent, listed company, our actions are both responsible and entrepreneurial. Our batteries are fully charged – and we will use this energy to the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.”

At the first Annual General Meeting of Daimler Truck Holding AG, the shareholders or their proxies will vote on the agenda items listed in the convocation and agenda, such as the ratification of the Board of Management members’ actions and the Supervisory Board members’ actions for the financial year 2021, the election of shareholders to the Supervisory Board and the remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management. Furthermore, a resolution shall also be passed on the appropriation of the distributable profit.

Detailed information on the agenda can be found at: Annual General Meeting 2022 (daimlertruck.com).

SOURCE: Daimler Truck