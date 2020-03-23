Annual General Meeting 2020 of HUBER+SUHNER in the absence of the shareholders – votes may only be cast via the independent proxy

In order to protect the health of shareholders and help to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Switzerland, the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER has decided to exclude the shareholders from a physical participation in the Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2020. Instead, they are requested to cast their votes on the agenda items exclusively through the independent proxy.

Article 6a of “COVID-19-Verordnung 2” of the Swiss Federal Council of 13 March 2020, as amended on 16 March 2020, gives the Boards of Directors the right to do so. The shareholders were informed by letter about the voting procedures. The agenda of the Annual General Meeting is published on www.hubersuhner.com (Company > Annual General Meeting).

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER