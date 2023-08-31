Anna Müller new President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management

Anna Müller has been appointed as President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management

Anna Müller has been appointed as President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management. She will replace Heléne Mellquist who will leave the Volvo Group to join the investment company Latour as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Anna Müller started her Volvo Group career in 2014 in the Volvo Penta service organization, working with business development. Currently she holds the position as Senior Vice President for the Europe North and Central Division at Volvo Trucks. She has extensive international experience and has spent most of her career within the automotive industry.

Anna Müller will take on her position as of December 1st, 2023.

