Andy Eccles moves into Head Of Fleet role as part of customer-focused team changes at Mercedes-Benz Vans

As part of the Brand’s evolution and continuous focus on customer dedication, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has realigned its client-focused teams under the leadership of Simon Neill, UK Sales Director.

This evolution now sees Andy Eccles as Head of Fleet and Ricky McFarland moving into the new role of Head of Rental and Leasing. A Special Vehicle Unit has also been established, dedicated to working with customers to ensure that all vehicle-specific requirements, including highly bespoke builds, can be catered for.

In response to the changing demand and needs of van owners and operators, with the introduction of new products and services like eVito and Mercedes PRO connect, alongside the highly connected new Sprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans is providing more solution-focused packages, genuinely partnering with customers to keep their businesses moving.

To support this vision, regional ‘squads’ made up of Sales (across New, Used and Specialist Vehicles), After Sales and Finance have been established to ensure the Brand remains easy to do business with and keeps customers’ businesses moving.

Simon Neill, Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “As we are all aware, our industry continues to evolve and change at a pace never seen before; the megatrends of digitalisation, urbanisation and individualisation are changing how we do business internally, with our Dealer partners and with our customers.

“For us to navigate through these megatrends over the coming years, further align to our global adVANce strategy and ensure our future success, it is important that we continue to operate as flexibly and dedicated as we can be in the best interests of our customers, moving towards the vision of becoming a holistic provider of transportation solutions.

“We have therefore further focused the Sales and After Sales teams, which also includes Used Sales and Specialist Vehicles. As our customer-facing side of the business, these alignments have been designed to ensure that we all work together to best serve the needs of our customers.”

Andy Eccles previously held the role of Head of Business Development at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd since May 2014, where he was responsible for the management and development of smaller fleets. Prior to his time with the Brand, Andy was Client Services Director for Translinc and General Manager at NVR Fleet, as well as 14 years spent with Lex Transfleet Ltd, rising to Customer Development Director.

