Andrew Savvas appointed Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars UK

Savvas joins Volkswagen UK from Audi Volkswagen Middle East, where he is currently Brand Director for Volkswagen. He has more than 17 years’ experience in the automotive industry, including 10 years with Toyota in a variety of sales and marketing, strategy and planning, and dealer development roles.

Australian Savvas started his career at Volkswagen Group in 2012. He joined the Board of Management in Australia as Volkswagen brand representative in 2014, becoming General Manager for Sales and Network Development before moving to his current position in Dubai.

Paul Willis, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group UK, said: “Andrew’s strategic understanding and wide-ranging experience make him an excellent addition to the team, and I am looking forward to watching the Volkswagen brand flourish under his direction.”

Savvas replaces Alison Jones, who has moved to a role elsewhere in the industry. Willis said: “We wish Alison well and thank her for her significant contribution over her 20-year career with the Group.”

Andrew Savvas will take up his position at Volkswagen UK in the first quarter of 2019.

SOURCE: Volkswagen