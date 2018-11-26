Andrew Haryanto wins Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup

With gripping motorsport and a thrilling title decision the Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup entered its winter break. In New Zealand and Australia, the customers of Audi Sport customer racing had reason to celebrate as well.
Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup
Open finale at Sepang: The finale of the Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup’s seventh running could hardly have been topped in terms of suspense. Thai Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, who had traveled to Malaysia as the leader of the standings after having clinched four victories this season, lost the title by a whisker to Andrew Haryanto at Sepang. In the first of two races, Bhirombhakdi forfeited his pole position right at the start and had to let four rivals pass, including Haryanto. In this night race under floodlights, Haryanto showed an impressive pace, overtook the drivers in front of him and celebrated his second victory this season with a more than twelve-second advantage, trailed by Yasser Shahin and Bhurit Bhirombhakdi. As a result, he closed the gap to the leader of the standings except for two points. In the final race, the Indonesian, in spite of 30 kilograms of ballast weight added due to his previous success, from third position again advanced to the front of the field. In a direct duel with Haryanto, his rival for the title, Bhirombhakdi, spun in a slight off-track excursion. Consequently, Haryanto from the ProMax team won the race and the title, trailed by Bhirombhakdi. Third place at Sepang went to Jeffrey Lee. Due to their successes this season, these three drivers plus the Australian Yasser Shahin secured a shared cockpit in an Audi R8 LMS for the 2019 Spa 24 Hours. As part of the event’s program, Audi Sport customer racing Asia presented the evolution of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 that will be eligibe to race in the Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup as well starting next season. On the three days following the finale, customers had the opportunity to test the race car at Sepang for the first time.
SOURCE: Audi