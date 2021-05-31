André Wehner becomes new CIO at MAN

As of 1 June 2021, André Wehner will take over the position of Chief Information Officer at MAN Truck & Bus

André Wehner is to become Chief Information Officer (CIO) at MAN Truck & Bus. In this role, he will be responsible for MAN Truck & Bus’s global IT, which also includes the production plants, the logistics centres and the company’s national sales companies as user groups, from 1 June 2021.

Digitalisation is of particular importance in MAN’s transformation, as it opens up completely new opportunities and challenges for the transport industry. The megatrend of digitalisation is the game changer for new business models and services. On the other hand, digitalisation contributes to the optimisation of internal processes.

“I am very pleased to have won André Wehner as a very experienced manager for this position, with whom we will continue to develop IT in line with the NewMAN strategy,” says Christian Schenk, Executive Board Member for Finance, IT & Legal at MAN Truck & Bus.

Before joining MAN, André Wehner headed the Corporate Development and Digitalisation department at ŠKODA AUTO for the past five years and was Chief Information Officer at the Czech carmaker for over three years before that. Under his leadership, the company took significant steps in the areas of digitalisation, mobility services, connectivity and innovation management.

At MAN, André Wehner succeeds Dr Stephan Fingerling, who is moving to Volkswagen Group IT Services GmbH as Managing Director. “I would like to thank Stephan Fingerling for his great commitment, with which he has significantly aligned MAN’s IT for the future,” Christian Schenk sums up, “I wish him just as much success in his new role.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus