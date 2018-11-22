And the winner is: IRRC Champion Danny Webb wins the 2018 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy

The winner of the 2018 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy is: Danny Webb (GBR). The reigning International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) champion picked up a total of 485 out of a possible 500 Race Trophy points. This saw him clinch victory by a hair’s breadth with a thrilling head-to-head race at the top. Michal Filla (CZE) finished in second place with 483.02 points, less than two points behind. Third place went to Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR).

BMW Motorrad Motorsport awarded a total prize fund of 100,000 euros this year, which was divided among the 30 best-placed participants. On top of this were bonuses in various categories, for example, for the 11 riders and teams that won the championship title in their series, for the “Best BMW Rider in Class” or for the “Best Newcomer”. The BMW Motorrad Race Trophy, which was launched in 2014, was held for the fifth time this year. 139 riders from 19 different nations registered for the Race Trophy this season. They competed for 85 teams in 25 different championship classes.

The BMW Motorrad Race Trophy rankings are calculated using a complex system. A rider can attain a maximum of 500 points, regardless of how many races are held in their respective championship. They consist of race points for results in the races, as well as bonus points, for example, for pole positions and winning the championship title.

SOURCE: BMW Group