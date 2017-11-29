ANCAP: BMW X3 provides safety for all the family

New mid-sized SUV, the BMW X3, enters the Australian and New Zealand markets with a 5 star ANCAP safety rating.

“The new BMW X3 offers high levels of safety for all members of the family,” said ANCAP Chief Executive, Mr James Goodwin.

Credible scores were achieved in the areas of Adult Occupant Protection (93%), Child Occupant Protection (84%) and Pedestrian Protection (70%) with ‘Good’ or ‘Acceptable’ injury risk ratings recorded for the majority of critical body regions. ‘Marginal’ levels of protection were recorded for the chest of the rear passenger in the full width test and the chest of the driver in the pole test.

“The X3 is also well-specified with active safety technologies offering a slightly higher standard safety specification than the X3 offered in Europe.”

“Lane departure warning and intelligent speed assistance systems are offered as standard inclusions on Australian and New Zealand models,” Mr Goodwin said.

“It is encouraging to see standard safety inclusions being prioritised for our market,” Mr Goodwin added.

This 5 star ANCAP safety rating currently applies to xDrive20d variants only.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.