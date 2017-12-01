ANCAP awards Mitsubishi Motors’ Eclipse Cross 5-star safety rating

97% rating for Adult Occupant Protection

80% rating for Pedestrian Protection

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has today announced that the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has awarded the all-new Eclipse Cross SUV Coupe the highest 5-star safety rating.

The ANCAP revealed that the Eclipse Cross achieved a 97% rating for Adult Occupant Protection and an 80% Pedestrian Protection rating.

The new SUV Coupe’s ‘Forward Collision Mitigation’ system performed well, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios and at all test speeds.

Overall, the Eclipse Cross scored maximum points in many of the tests performed, helping the vehicle to secure the highest safety rating possible.

This 5 star ANCAP safety rating will apply to all variants of the Eclipse Cross SUV.

ANCAP Chief Executive, James Goodwin said: “Australian consumers continue to be spoilt for choice in the SUV segment with the new Eclipse Cross arriving on sale with a top ANCAP safety rating.”

“The Eclipse Cross achieved a very high score for Adult Occupant Protection at 97% – the equal second highest score in this area of assessment, and the highest in its class,” said Mr. Goodwin.

The first of Mitsubishi Motors’ new generation of vehicles, Eclipse Cross blends sharp looks with the company’s signature SUV and 4WD expertise.

MMC began shipment of the new Eclipse Cross compact SUV to Australia this week, and sales will commence in December.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.