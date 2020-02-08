Anand Mahindra to continue to be the Executive Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. till his original term of appointment as approved by the shareholders of the company i.e. up to 11th November, 2021

In December 2019, it was decided that Mr. Anand Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of M&M Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2020, in order to comply with Regulation 17(1B) of the Listing Regulations.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today announced that pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India [SEBI] notification dated 10th January, 2020, deferring the deadline for compliance with Regulation 17(1B) from 1st April 2020 to 1st April 2022; the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee [GNRC] and the Board of Directors of the Company have unanimously requested Mr. Anand Mahindra to continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment as approved by the Shareholders of the Company i.e. upto 11th November, 2021.

In deference to the wishes of the GNRC and Board, Mr. Anand Mahindra has acceded to the request to continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment. Dr. Pawan Goenka and Dr. Anish Shah would continue to report to Mr. Anand Mahindra.

SOURCE: Mahindra