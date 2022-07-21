Analysis of automotive security technology from patent data: Panasonic ranks no. 1 in Japan, U.S. and Europe

What We Can Learn from the Survey Results

Based on the patent score, which represents the degree of attention given to an individual patent, the rights holder score maps for Japan, the U.S., and Europe, as shown in Figures 2 to 4, comprehensively evaluate patents in terms of quality and quantity.

The results show that Panasonic’s patents dominate other companies in Japan, the US, and Europe in terms of overall strength (vertical axis of the graph). Also, in terms of the number of active patents (represented by the size of the circles), Panasonic ranks first in Japan and Europe, and second in the U.S., indicating that the company is in an excellent position in both patent quality and quantity.

Figure 2: Rights holder score map (Japan)

Figure 3: Rights holder score map (U.S.)

Figure 4: Rights holder score map (Europe)

Vertical axis (Overall strength): Scores of each rights holder’s patent groups added together

Horizontal axis (Separate patent strength): Scores of the single patent with the highest value in each rights holder’s patent group

Size of circle: Number of valid patents

Why Panasonic’s Technology Is So Strong There are three main reasons why Panasonic’s patents are overwhelmingly superior in terms of quality and quantity. Human Resources, Organizations, and Technologies Accumulated through More than 30 Years of Commercial Experience Deployed in Automotive Security Panasonic has more than 30 years of commercial experience in security for embedded devices, including AV equipment, mobile devices, and IoT devices, and is applying the human resources, organizations, and technologies it has accumulated over the years to automotive security. This allows our engineers, who are well versed in the vital details of security, to be a driving force for superior technological development and patent applications in the completely new area of automotive security. Operating Vehicle Hacking Team and Countermeasure Team Engage in Friendly Competition Panasonic not only simulates anticipative attacks, but also purchases commercially available vehicles and conducts attack experiments. We have hacked more than 10 actual vehicle models from a black box status. This means that we are able to devise countermeasure technologies that match the actual situation from the attacker’s point of view and position. We have both attack and countermeasure teams that operate in unison, and each team works hard to improve both sides of the issue on a daily basis through friendly competition. Patent-Focused Corporate Culture Panasonic’s corporate culture encourages active application for patents based on our experience of patent competition with competitors in the commercialization of DVDs and Blu-ray discs. There are many cases in which ideas are generated in the course of technological development, but it is up to management to decide whether to devote more time to technological development or to patent applications. Panasonic has passed down the importance of patent applications from the past, and each and every one of our engineers values this culture.