ANA Holdings, Joby plan to accelerate air taxi deployment in Japan; Will hold demonstration flights at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Companies intend to establish joint venture to provide air taxi service in Japan

ANA Holdings (ANA HD) and Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced a significant expansion of their relationship to bring electric air taxi service to Japan. Under new terms, the two companies intend to establish a joint venture and plan to deploy more than 100 Joby aircraft within a new air taxi ecosystem across Japan. Starting in Tokyo, ANA HD and Joby are targeting a phased rollout in the coming years. The expanded partnership is intended to accelerate the bold, shared vision of the two companies to transform urban mobility in the region.

“Our expanded partnership with Joby, a company with exceptional technology and vision, represents a pivotal step forward,” said Koji Shibata, President and CEO of ANA HD. “Air taxi service will directly contribute to addressing Japan’s urban transportation difficulties, ultimately enhancing regional exchange and providing a new, efficient means of travel. Demonstration flights at the Expo are the first step in addressing that challenge. Alongside our partners, we are dedicated to building this future while adhering to the highest safety standards developed by the ANA Group.”

“Where ancient wisdom, legendary craftsmanship and soaring ambition converge—that’s Japan. And that makes it an extraordinary launchpad for redefining the future of air mobility,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “Our vision is bold: to build new pathways in the skies and reimagine everyday life. Together with ANA, we’re setting a foundation to do just that—to deliver Joby aircraft and build an entire air transport ecosystem woven into Japan’s vibrant cities.”

Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft lifts off like a helicopter then transitions to fly forward like a plane, all with minimal acoustic impact and zero operating emissions. These characteristics make it ideal for applications in congested urban areas. The aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph (320km/h), offering a fast, clean, and convenient alternative to ground transportation, dramatically reducing travel times (e.g., cutting hourlong car rides to minutes) and alleviating urban congestion, while also reducing noise and air pollution in communities.

ANAHD and Joby also plan to accelerate the development of the necessary ecosystem for the successful implementation of air taxi services across Japan—including a network of vertiports, pilot training programs, and aircraft maintenance support—by further strengthening collaboration with national and local governments, as well as private sector companies. One such partner is Toyota Motor Corporation, a key collaborator and investor in Joby.

Joby will showcase its eVTOL aircraft, featuring a special ANA livery, through public demonstration flights and operations from Oct. 1-13 at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Piloted operations, including vertical takeoffs, full transition to wingborne flight, and landings, will occur at the Expo venue in western Osaka City. Further details on this will be announced closer to the event.

SOURCE: Joby