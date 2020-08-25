An insider peek at the Geely Preface

Geely Auto (Geely) released pictures detailing the interior of its upcoming flagship vehicle, the Geely Preface.

Following the unveiling of Geely Preface exterior pictures on the 14th August, Geely has further released interior pictures of its flagship vehicle. Geely Auto has opened the doors to its new design to give people a look inside the cabin, including the dash design, central console and door trim.

The pictures show the use of a large 12.3-inch central display that will feature the groups GKUI technology, as well as a high performance speaker system supplied by BOSE. In addition, an in-car air system provides both air filtration function and air fragrance properties, to provide both drivers and passengers with an improved experience in what is sure to be Geely Auto’s most opulent car to date.

Much like other models under the Geely Auto brand, the ‘cockpit’ of the Preface too draws inspiration from the aviation field, including the jet throttle-inspired shifter and large navigation screens. Seats will be upholstered using high-grade leather, with other high-grade materials used for other interior features, giving the cabin a luxury, premium feel.

In the Innovative Geely 4.0 era, the brand will focus heavily on the use of modular architectures that allow for leading levels of connectivity, intelligence, and quality that include safety as a standard. The Geely Preface will showcase the versatility and potential of this modular architecture, becoming the flagship vehicle of Geely Auto’s fleet when it is released later this year. Powertrains for the Geely Preface sedan will be announced in due course.

Please click here to view images

SOURCE: Geely